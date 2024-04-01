Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Blackburn at the Stadium of Light – with injury issues for both sides.

The Black Cats ended a seven-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff on Good Friday, with Adil Aouchiche and Jobe Bellingham getting the goals. Blackburn were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich last time out, meaning John Eustace’s side have gone nine league matches without a win.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Blackburn injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Stadium of Light:

1 . Corry Evans (Sunderland) - DOUBT Evans is nearing his long-awaited first-team return after suffering an ACL injury in January last year. The midfielder played twice for the under-21s side during the international break and could return to the squad. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Sam Gallagher (Blackburn) - DOUBT Gallagher was set to start Blackburn's fixture against Ipswich but had to withdraw from the squad due to an illness. Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

3 . Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - OUT Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last two matches with a calf issue and remains unavailable for the Blackburn fixture. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales