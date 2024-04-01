Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.
The latest Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 30th Mar 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 10:04 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Blackburn at the Stadium of Light – with injury issues for both sides.

The Black Cats ended a seven-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff on Good Friday, with Adil Aouchiche and Jobe Bellingham getting the goals. Blackburn were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich last time out, meaning John Eustace’s side have gone nine league matches without a win.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Blackburn injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Stadium of Light:

Evans is nearing his long-awaited first-team return after suffering an ACL injury in January last year. The midfielder played twice for the under-21s side during the international break and could return to the squad.

1. Corry Evans (Sunderland) - DOUBT

Evans is nearing his long-awaited first-team return after suffering an ACL injury in January last year. The midfielder played twice for the under-21s side during the international break and could return to the squad.

Gallagher was set to start Blackburn's fixture against Ipswich but had to withdraw from the squad due to an illness.

2. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn) - DOUBT

Gallagher was set to start Blackburn's fixture against Ipswich but had to withdraw from the squad due to an illness.

Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last two matches with a calf issue and remains unavailable for the Blackburn fixture.

3. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - OUT

Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last two matches with a calf issue and remains unavailable for the Blackburn fixture.

Buckley also missed the game against Ipswich, after taking a knock on his knee. The midfielder will be assessed ahead of the Sunderland fixture.

4. John Buckley (Blackburn) - DOUBT

Buckley also missed the game against Ipswich, after taking a knock on his knee. The midfielder will be assessed ahead of the Sunderland fixture.

