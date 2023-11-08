The latest Sunderland and Birmingham City team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Birmingham – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.
The Black Cats were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Swansea last time out and sit eighth in the table.
Birmingham are four points behind Sunderland in 15th and remain winless in four matches under new boss Wayne Rooney.
Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps:
1. Luke O’Nien (Sunderland) - OUT
O'Nien picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Swansea last weekend and will therefore serve a one-match suspension. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Krystian Bielik (Birmingham) - OUT
Bielik started Birmingham's first 14 league games this season before being named on the bench against Ipswich last weekend. The 25-year-old came on in the second half but picked up his fifth booking of the campaign, resulting in a one-match suspension. Photo: Cameron Smith
3. Dan Ballard (Sunderland) - OUT
Ballard also received his fifth yellow card of the season at Swansea, meaning Sunderland will be without their two first-choice centre-backs against Birmingham. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Lee Buchanan (Birmingham) - OUT
Buchanan started seven Championship matches for Birmingham this season before suffering an ankle injury in September. The issue will keep the full-back, 22, sidelined until after this month's international break. Photo: Cameron Howard