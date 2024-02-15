News you can trust since 1873
Alex Pritchard playing for Birmingham City. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Alex Pritchard playing for Birmingham City. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Alex Pritchard playing for Birmingham City. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sunderland and Birmingham City team and injury news with six ruled out and five doubts: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Birmingham City team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at St Andrew’s.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 15th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Birmingham at St Andrew’s – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield, which saw Michael Beale’s side drop to 10th in the Championship table. Birmingham, managed by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, beat Blackburn 1-0 last time out but remain in a relegation battle.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Birmingham injury and team news ahead of their meeting at St Andrew’s.

After starting three successive matches at the start of this year, Alese suffered another injury setback ahead of Sunderland's game against Hull and remains sidelined.

1. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT

After starting three successive matches at the start of this year, Alese suffered another injury setback ahead of Sunderland's game against Hull and remains sidelined. Photo: Frank Reid

Pritchard has missed Birmingham's last two matches with a calf injury and looks unlikely to be fit to face his former club.

2. Alex Pritchard (Birmingham) - DOUBT

Pritchard has missed Birmingham's last two matches with a calf injury and looks unlikely to be fit to face his former club. Photo: Alex Livesey

Dack was forced off in the win over Hull on Boxing Day with a hamstring issue, with the 30-year-old not expected to return until March.

3. Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - OUT

Dack was forced off in the win over Hull on Boxing Day with a hamstring issue, with the 30-year-old not expected to return until March. Photo: Frank Reid

The 19-year-old winger has made just one Championship appearance this season due to a hamstring injury but did play for the under-21s side on Wednesday after a lengthy absence.

4. George Hall (Birmingham) - DOUBT

The 19-year-old winger has made just one Championship appearance this season due to a hamstring injury but did play for the under-21s side on Wednesday after a lengthy absence. Photo: Clive Mason

