Sunderland have two representatives away in Qatar with Wright and Jewison Bennette representing Australia and Costa Rica respectively.

Wright’s Australia kick-off their tournament against France at 7pm on Tuesday November 22. They face Tunisia at 10am on Saturday, November 26 before their group stage is rounded-off with a clash against Denmark at 3pm on Wednesday, November 30.

All three games will be broadcast live on BBC in the UK. If Australia were to progress from Group D, they would set up a Round of 16 clash with either Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico or Poland.

Bailey Wright of Australia poses during the Australia Press Conference at the Aspire Training Ground. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images).

Wright is one of five central defenders along with Harry Souttar, Milos Degenek, Kye Rowles and Thomas Deng battling for a place in the Australian starting XI.

Ahead of the opening game, Wright said: “Every single one of us, in every position, are fighting for that shirt against France.

"We have a real healthy competition. We're all mates. We all push each other. And we all want that shirt.

"Arnie and the coaching staff know what I can bring to the table," he said.

"I hope it's enough. If it's not, I'm here to play my part in the team - I'm not going to throw my toys out the pram.

"I am here to represent my country in numerous ways."

How will Sunderland benefit financially?

FIFA have set aside £189million to help clubs who have players away on international duty during the tournament. Each club will receive around £9,000 per player for every day they are away on international duty.

However, a club will only receive the full amount if the player was signed within two years of the tournament. Therefore, whilst the Black Cats will receive the full payment for Wright’s participation, they will have to share the money from Bennette’s participation with his previous employers.