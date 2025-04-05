Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland played likened his former teammate to Lionel Messi recently

Aiden McGeady recently picked the best players he played with at Sunderland - and even likened Patrick Roberts to Lionel Messi.

McGeady was a key figure for Sunderland in the years following their relegation from the Premier League. Between 2017 and 2022, he amassed 150 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring 36 goals and assisting 35 more. After leaving the Stadium of Light, the attacker signed for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on a free transfer before departing for Ayr last summer and has since retired.

However, during a recent podcast appearance with What The Falk, McGeady picked the best players he has played alongside at Sunderland in terms of ability and likened Roberts’ playing style to Messi. The former Celtic man also had good things to say about Josh Maja, Dan Neil, Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart.

What did ex-Sunderland ace Aiden McGeady say?

“I'm thinking back to when I first joined we had a lot of players left over from that Premier League season,” McGeady said. “I probably wouldn't include any of them and not because we performed really poorly that year even though we had a lot of good players. After that, there's a few that spring to mind. I could probably say Maja that season was absolutely amazing for us. He's still doing well and I thought he would really, really kick on.

“I was obviously gutted he left us because, at the end of the day, it probably ended up costing us promotion that season. The other one, I would probably say, is Jack Clarke; he would be another. Clarke performed very, very well for the team. I think he had a couple of unsuccessful loans then came in and did really well when I thought you know he's actually found a place where he can perform again and he's found the home and he's enjoying his football.

“At the end of the day, Pat has loads of ability, the way that he moves is probably the closest thing to Messi in the way that he moves with the ball in training and things like that, he doesn't do tricks, he just kind of can glide past boys and use his shoulders to body faint people. Patrick, in terms of ability, is better than Clarke but Jack having that last season in the Championship puts him above.

“Jack’s numbers were going through the roof whereas Patrick's about older than Jack is as well. For him to be on the same level, I think he'd have to be posting those numbers. But he's obviously still very influential on the team and a very, very good player. But I'm just basing this on the time that I was there. Patrick is probably in the conversation as well.

“I think Ross Stewart was brilliant for us as well, probably that season he signed he was a bit unknown, he had a few injuries but then the League One season got us promoted and he was brilliant. He was one of those strikers who could play up front on his own and he would chase everything down and, you know, a 70-30 ball, he ended up getting it or he would end up getting up the pitch or winning a corner and he was brilliant that season so would be up there as well.

“I think Dan Neil as well. He's obviously now captain of the team, and I didn't play a lot with Dan, but someone that always thought, you know he's got a real chance, he's got a real chance of making it here. Really good kid. Level-headed, really good ability, wants to learn.”