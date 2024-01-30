Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have agreed a deal with Standard Liege for Romaine Mundle, according to reports.

Mundle came through the youth academy at Tottenham Hotspur and signed his first professional contract with the club back in May 2021 before leaving to join Standard Liege last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The player trained with Spurs' first-team squad at times during his time in London and made the match-day squad for a UEFA Europa League match against F.C. Pacos de Ferreira in 2021.

However, during his time with Tottenham, the midfielder predominately played for the youth ranks in the team in Premier League 2 competition, scoring seven goals and providing four assists during the 2022-23 season. Mundle is primarily a winger comfortable playing off either flank.

Mundle has made six appearances in the Belgian Pro League since joining Standard Liege last summer after signing a four-year deal. However, the player appears to be heading to Wearside on a permanent deal.