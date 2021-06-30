Lee Johnson allowed seven players to depart the Stadium of Light following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season, but is yet to bring any new faces in.

Speaking over the weekend, however, the Sunderland boss said talks had been held with targets.

He told the club website: "My summer has consisted of looking at Wyscout, recruitment data, having Zoom meetings with potential players we might bring in, current players we want to retain and players that have run out of contract who we’re trying to renew.

"I haven’t watched a minute of the Euros – which could be a good or a bad thing – but saying that, I have enjoyed it because I’ve been part of that process to determine what we need, how we’re going to do it in terms of matching the data with the eye and the football nous if you like.

"That’s been an enjoyable process but it’ll be even more enjoyable once we start getting players through the door and we’re able to start working with them to hopefully build this new squad and really implement what we’re trying to achieve.”

So what deals could Sunderland and their League One rivals soon be set to do? We take a look...

1. Sunderland 'agree deal' to allow George Dobson to leave Sunderland midfielder George Dobson could soon be heading to Charlton Athletic - with the Addicks reportedly having agreed a deal to land the 23-year-old on a permanent basis (Football Insider)

2. Bolton have 'change of heart' over Phil Jagielka The former Sheffield United defender looked set to be handed the chance to train with Wanderers, but he is now unlikely to team-up with the squad for pre-season (Bolton News)

3. A blow for Ipswich Town? Young midfielder Flynn Downes has emerged as a top target for Peterborough United. Ipswich have previously rejected seven-figure bids from Crystal Palace for the youngster (East Anglian Daily Times)

4. Bournemouth enter race for League One-linked defender Bournemouth are the latest side to show an interest in St Johnstone's Jason Kerr. League One duo Wigan Athletic and Oxford United have also been credited with an interest in the defender, as too have Hibernian (Scottish Sun)