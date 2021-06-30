Sunderland 'agree' deal for midfielder as Leeds United handed major transfer boost - plus Rotherham, Ipswich Town and Bolton updates
Sunderland return to pre-season action on Saturday at Spennymoor Town – and are still chasing their first summer signing.
Lee Johnson allowed seven players to depart the Stadium of Light following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season, but is yet to bring any new faces in.
Speaking over the weekend, however, the Sunderland boss said talks had been held with targets.
He told the club website: "My summer has consisted of looking at Wyscout, recruitment data, having Zoom meetings with potential players we might bring in, current players we want to retain and players that have run out of contract who we’re trying to renew.
"I haven’t watched a minute of the Euros – which could be a good or a bad thing – but saying that, I have enjoyed it because I’ve been part of that process to determine what we need, how we’re going to do it in terms of matching the data with the eye and the football nous if you like.
"That’s been an enjoyable process but it’ll be even more enjoyable once we start getting players through the door and we’re able to start working with them to hopefully build this new squad and really implement what we’re trying to achieve.”
So what deals could Sunderland and their League One rivals soon be set to do? We take a look...