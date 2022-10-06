2. Niall Quinn – July 2006 – August 2006 – 16.67%

The former Sunderland striker will be remembered much more for what he did on the pitch or within the boardroom at the Stadium of Light than what he did in the dugout. The Irishman took charge of six games at the beginning of the 2006-07 campaign, winning just one, before bringing in Roy Keane as his replacement – which wasn’t a bad decision. (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

