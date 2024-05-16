Sunderland finished the season in 16th position meaning the club’s recruitment team will already be looking ahead to the summer transfer window.
The Black Cats were tracking several players during the January transfer window and are bound to be linked with more names in the coming months. For fun, following recent speculation, we’ve put together a possible Sunderland starting XI and bench if the rumours turn out to be true:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Patterson has started every Championship game for Sunderland over the last two seasons and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has talked about his pride in playing for his boyhood team. The local lad is not expected to leave this summer unless a monster bid arrives. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Trai Hume
Hume has started every league game for Sunderland this season and signed a new contract at the club last year, which will run until 2027. While there is likely to be interest in the 22-year-old, his career is progressing well on Wearside. The Northern Ireland right-back ha also been linked with a move this summer but his departure is thought to be unlikely. Photo: FRANK REID
3. Aji Alese
The former West Ham man is arguably Sunderland's best left-back when everyone is fit and firing. Photo: PAUL ELLIS
4. CB: Luke O'Nien
O’Nien is into his sixth season at Sunderland and remains a key player for the club. The 29-year-old signed a new three-year deal this last August, with a club option of a further year. The centre-back provides leadership and experience to the club's young playing squad. Photo: Jess Hornby
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.