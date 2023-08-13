Sunderland AFC transfers: Your new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours true - including new attackers: photo gallery
Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI and squad could look like at the end of the window if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true with the Black Cats now eyeing multiple new signings...
It has been an interesting summer for Sunderland with several key positions requiring some attention in the transfer window and the rumour mill in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings after the club’s losses to Ipswich Town, Crewe Alexandra and Preston North End.
With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next season (including some of the possible signings) if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:
Page 1 of 9