News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members

Sunderland AFC transfers: Your new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours true - including new attackers: photo gallery

Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI and squad could look like at the end of the window if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true with the Black Cats now eyeing multiple new signings...
By James Copley
Published 13th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST

It has been an interesting summer for Sunderland with several key positions requiring some attention in the transfer window and the rumour mill in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings after the club’s losses to Ipswich Town, Crewe Alexandra and Preston North End.

With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next season (including some of the possible signings) if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:

The Sunderland stopper is firmly Tony Mowbray's number-one goalkeeper.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland stopper is firmly Tony Mowbray's number-one goalkeeper. Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022

Photo Sales
French side Paris Saint-Germain are said to be "in discussions" with Sunderland over 24-year-old French right-back Colin Dagba.

2. RB: Colin Dagba

French side Paris Saint-Germain are said to be "in discussions" with Sunderland over 24-year-old French right-back Colin Dagba. Photo: PATRICK HERTZOG

Photo Sales
The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin

The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Sunderland's Mr Versitile is heavily favoured by head coach Tony Mowbray

4. CB: Luke O'Nien

Sunderland's Mr Versitile is heavily favoured by head coach Tony Mowbray Photo: Andrew Redington

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:Black CatsPreston North EndIpswich Town