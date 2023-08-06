News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Sunderland AFC transfers: Your new-look starting XI if the transfer gossip is true - including new striker: photo gallery

Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI and squad could look like at the end of the window if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true with the Black Cats now eyeing multiple new signings...
By James Copley
Published 5th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 09:44 BST

It has been an interesting summer for Sunderland with several key positions requiring some attention in the transfer window and the rumour mill already in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings.

With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next season, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:

The Sunderland stopper is firmly Tony Mowbray's number-one goalkeeper.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland stopper is firmly Tony Mowbray's number-one goalkeeper. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
French side Paris Saint-Germain are said to be "in discussions" with Sunderland over 24-year-old French right-back Colin Dagba.

2. RB: Colin Dagba

French side Paris Saint-Germain are said to be "in discussions" with Sunderland over 24-year-old French right-back Colin Dagba. Photo: PATRICK HERTZOG

Photo Sales
The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin

The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
The Australian centre-back has just signed for Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners.

4. CB: Nectar Triantis

The Australian centre-back has just signed for Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners. Photo: Hagen Hopkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:Black Cats