Sunderland AFC transfers: Your new-look starting XI if the rumours are true - including new striker: photo gallery
Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI and squad could look like at the end of the January window if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true.
It was an interesting summer for Sunderland with several players joining the club in the transfer window - and the rumour mill already in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings during January.
With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next year, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:
1 / 9