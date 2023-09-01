News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfers: Your new-look starting XI if the deadline day rumours are true - including new signings: photo gallery

What Sunderland’s starting XI and squad could look like at the end of deadline day if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true with the Black Cats now eyeing multiple new signings.
By James Copley
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:45 BST

It has been an interesting summer for Sunderland with several key positions requiring some attention in the transfer window and the rumour mill in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings after the club’s losses to Ipswich Town, Crewe Alexandra and Preston North End.

Sunderland, though, did manage to win in the Championship for the first time against Rotherham United then following that result up with a good point away to Coventry City.

With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next season (including some of the possible signings) if the transfer gossip turns out to be true on deadline day. Several Sunderland players are also close to an exit as things stand. Take a look here:

The goalkeeper hasn't missed a Sunderland league game for quite some time now.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The goalkeeper hasn't missed a Sunderland league game for quite some time now. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
The Northern Ireland right-back was a revelation for Sunderland towards the back end of the season.

2. RB: Trai Hume

The Northern Ireland right-back was a revelation for Sunderland towards the back end of the season. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin

The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Sunderland's Mr Versitile is heavily favoured by head coach Tony Mowbray

4. CB: Luke O'Nien

Sunderland's Mr Versitile is heavily favoured by head coach Tony Mowbray Photo: Andrew Redington

Photo Sales
