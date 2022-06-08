Sunderland AFC transfers: Your new-look starting XI IF reports are accurate - including Everton and Wolves men

The Black Cats have been linked with a deal to re-sign former loanee Dion Sanderson.
The defender excelled over the course of his short spell with the Black Cats under the stewardship of then-manager Lee Johnson during the 2020-21 season.
Sunderland may face competition with Championship Sheffield United also said to be interested.
How could Sunderland’s matchday squad potentially look given if current transfer rumours and contract talks turn out to be true?
1. GK: John Ruddy
The former Wolves man has worked with Alex Neil previously and has been linked with a move to Sunderland.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. LB: Dennis Cirkin
The left-back has performed well under Alex Neil. Reinforcements in that area are needed, however.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. RB: Lynden Gooch
Lynden Gooch is currently weighing up a new deal at the Stadium of Light but Sunderland will likely look to strengthen in the right back position. No names have emerged yet.
Photo: Zac Goodwin
4. CB: Bailey Wright
The defender is weighing up a new deal at the Stadium of Light.
Photo: FRANK REID 2022