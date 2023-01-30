News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfers: Your new-look starting XI and squad if the gossip is true - photo gallery

We’re now at the end January transfer window with Sunderland still eyeing a striker.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

The Black Cats have been linked with several players in a variety of positions but have now signed Pierre Ekwah from West Ham and Isaac Lihadji from Lille alongside Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United. However, the position of striker remains a priority after Ellis Simms was recalled by Everton.

With that in mind, we take a look at how Sunderland’s matchday squad COULD look if the transfer rumours so far turn out to be true and if everyone is fit and available to Tony Mowbray for selection.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson is enjoying a solid season as Sunderland's first choice goalkeeper.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. LB: Aji Alese

Aji Alese has impressed since making the move from West Ham in the summer.

Photo: FRANK REID

3. CB: Danny Batth

Danny Batth has cemented himself as a key player at centre-back for Sunderland.

Photo: Lewis Storey

4. Joe Anderson

The Echo understands that Everton have accepted an offer from Sunderland for the 21-year-old central defender. Permission has been granted for the player to undergo a medical at the Academy of Light ahead of a permanent transfer.

Photo: Jeremy Ng

West HamJoe GelhardtLeeds UnitedTony Mowbray