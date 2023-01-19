Sunderland AFC transfers: Your new-look starting XI and squad if the gossip is true: photo gallery
We’re now in the second half of the January transfer window with Sunderland yet to conclude an incoming deal.
The Black Cats have been linked with several players in a variety of positions so far but have yet to make a signing. The position of striker remains a priority after Ellis Simms was recalled by Everton.
With that in mind, we take a look at how Sunderland’s matchday squad COULD look if the transfer rumours so far turn out to be true and if everyone is fit and available to Tony Mowbray for selection.
