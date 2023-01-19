News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfers: Your new-look starting XI and squad if the gossip is true: photo gallery

We’re now in the second half of the January transfer window with Sunderland yet to conclude an incoming deal.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

The Black Cats have been linked with several players in a variety of positions so far but have yet to make a signing. The position of striker remains a priority after Ellis Simms was recalled by Everton.

With that in mind, we take a look at how Sunderland’s matchday squad COULD look if the transfer rumours so far turn out to be true and if everyone is fit and available to Tony Mowbray for selection.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson is enjoying a solid season as Sunderland's first choice goalkeeper.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. LB: Dennis Cirkin

At just 20, Dennis Cirkin could well be Sunderland's first-choice left-back for many years to come.

Photo: Lewis Storey

3. CB: Charlie Cresswell

Sunderland have been linked with the defender for several windows in a row. The Leeds United man is currently on loan at Millwall.

Photo: Gareth Copley

4. CB: Danny Batth

Danny Batth has cemented himself as a key player at centre-back for Sunderland.

Photo: Lewis Storey

