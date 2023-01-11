Sunderland AFC transfers: YOUR new-look squad if the gossip is true - including two Leeds United men: photo gallery
The January transfer window is now open with Sunderland eyeing additions.
The Black Cats have been linked with several players in a variety of positions so far but have yet to make a signing. The position of striker remains a priority after Ellis Simms was recalled by Everton.
With that in mind, we take a look at how Sunderland’s matchday squad COULD look if the transfer rumours so far turn out to be true and if everyone is fit and available to Tony Mowbray for selection.
