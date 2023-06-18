Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin has just signed a new deal at Sunderland - but what are the details regarding his current contract situation and what do we know about former club Tottenham's buy-back clause?

What do we know about Dennis Cirkin's contract?

Cirkin agreed a three-year contract with the Black Cats in the summer of 2021 which meant the defender was about to enter the final season of his deal.

However, the left-back has now signed fresh terms at the Stadium of Light and has now committed his future on Wearside until the summer of 2026.

Do Tottenham have the option to buy Dennis Cirkin back from Sunderland?

Spurs have a buy-back option of £6million which is valid until 30 June 2024. Should Tottenham not take up this buy-back option and the player moves elsewhere for a fee, they would be entitled to a percentage of profit on any subsequent sale.

Are Tottenham likely to buy Dennis Cirkin back from Sunderland?

The Echo understands that Tottenham did not consider buying Dennis Cirkin from Sunderland last January and that the potential deal was never high on the agenda of decision-makers at Spurs.

In any case, Cirkin would have had to agree to return to Tottenham if the buy-back clause was triggered and it made little sense to pull the player out of a club where he is excelling and enjoying his football.

With Cirkin having now committed his long-term future to Sunderland with a new contract, any return to Tottenham is now highly unlikely but not impossible.

The move to bring Cirkin back to Tottenham back in January wasn't seen as feasible by the London outfit at the time and that is likely still the case given Spurs are yet to appoint Antonio Conte's permanent successor.

What has Dennis Cirkin said recently?

“It’s such a good feeling and I really am delighted to commit my future to the club," Cirkin said after signing his new deal

"This is one of the best places to be for young players at the moment and we showed that last year – I’m really enjoying it, so I think this is the perfect place for me.

