News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row

Sunderland AFC transfers: Tony Mowbray's starting XI and squad next season if the rumours are true - gallery

Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI could look like next season if some of the transfer rumours prove true.
By James Copley
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:02 BST

Sunderland face an interesting summer with several key positions requiring some attention in the transfer window and the rumour mill already in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings.

With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next season, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:

The Danish goalkeeper has been linked with Sunderland several times in recent windows. However, Leicester City's recent relegation from the Premier League may change their transfer stance and as it stands, Anthony Patterson remains the Black Cats' number-one stopper.

1. GK: Daniel Iversen

The Danish goalkeeper has been linked with Sunderland several times in recent windows. However, Leicester City's recent relegation from the Premier League may change their transfer stance and as it stands, Anthony Patterson remains the Black Cats' number-one stopper. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Photo Sales
The Northern Ireland right-back was a revelation for Sunderland towards the back end of the season.

2. RB: Trai Hume

The Northern Ireland right-back was a revelation for Sunderland towards the back end of the season. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin

The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
The former Sunderland, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City loanee has been linked with returns to the Stadium of Light and St Andrew's during the summer transfer window wth the defender set to leave Wolves on a permanent basis.

4. CB: Dion Sanderson

The former Sunderland, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City loanee has been linked with returns to the Stadium of Light and St Andrew's during the summer transfer window wth the defender set to leave Wolves on a permanent basis. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Tony Mowbray