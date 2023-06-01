Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI could look like next season if some of the transfer rumours prove true.
Sunderland face an interesting summer with several key positions requiring some attention in the transfer window and the rumour mill already in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings.
With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next season, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:
1. GK: Daniel Iversen
The Danish goalkeeper has been linked with Sunderland several times in recent windows. However, Leicester City's recent relegation from the Premier League may change their transfer stance and as it stands, Anthony Patterson remains the Black Cats' number-one stopper. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY
2. RB: Trai Hume
The Northern Ireland right-back was a revelation for Sunderland towards the back end of the season. Photo: Stu Forster
3. LB: Dennis Cirkin
The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray. Photo: Clive Mason
4. CB: Dion Sanderson
The former Sunderland, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City loanee has been linked with returns to the Stadium of Light and St Andrew's during the summer transfer window wth the defender set to leave Wolves on a permanent basis. Photo: Cameron Smith