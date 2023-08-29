Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI and squad could look like at the end of the window if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true with the Black Cats now eyeing multiple new signings...

It has been an interesting summer for Sunderland with several key positions requiring some attention in the transfer window and the rumour mill in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings after the club’s losses to Ipswich Town, Crewe Alexandra and Preston North End.

Sunderland, though, did manage to win in the Championship for the first time against Rotherham United then following that result up with a good point away to Coventry City.

With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next season (including some of the possible signings) if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:

GK: Anthony Patterson The goalkeeper hasn't missed a Sunderland league game for quite some time now.

RB: Colin Dagba French side Paris Saint-Germain are said to be "in discussions" with Sunderland over 24-year-old French right-back Colin Dagba.

LB: Dennis Cirkin The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.