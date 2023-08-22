News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfers: Tony Mowbray new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours true - including new signings: photo gallery

Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI and squad could look like at the end of the window if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true with the Black Cats now eyeing multiple new signings...
By James Copley
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

It has been an interesting summer for Sunderland with several key positions requiring some attention in the transfer window and the rumour mill in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings after the club’s losses to Ipswich Town, Crewe Alexandra and Preston North End.

Sunderland, though, did manage to win in the Championship for the first time against Rotherham United last week with head coach Tony Mowbray stating that the club are close to bringing new signings in.

With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next season (including some of the possible signings) if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:

The Sunderland stopper is firmly Tony Mowbray's number-one goalkeeper.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland stopper is firmly Tony Mowbray's number-one goalkeeper. Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022

French side Paris Saint-Germain are said to be "in discussions" with Sunderland over 24-year-old French right-back Colin Dagba.

2. RB: Colin Dagba

French side Paris Saint-Germain are said to be "in discussions" with Sunderland over 24-year-old French right-back Colin Dagba. Photo: PATRICK HERTZOG

The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin

The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray. Photo: Clive Mason

Sunderland's Mr Versitile is heavily favoured by head coach Tony Mowbray

4. CB: Luke O'Nien

Sunderland's Mr Versitile is heavily favoured by head coach Tony Mowbray Photo: Andrew Redington

