Sunderland AFC transfers: Tony Mowbray new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours true - including new signings: photo gallery
It has been an interesting summer for Sunderland with several key positions requiring some attention in the transfer window and the rumour mill in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings after the club’s losses to Ipswich Town, Crewe Alexandra and Preston North End.
Sunderland, though, did manage to win in the Championship for the first time against Rotherham United last week with head coach Tony Mowbray stating that the club are close to bringing new signings in.
With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next season (including some of the possible signings) if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here: