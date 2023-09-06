Watch more videos on Shots!

The summer transfer window is now closed for Premier League and EFL clubs as well as most teams around Europe with Sunderland having concluded some interesting business.

Ross Stewart, Danny Batth, Leon Dajaku, Bailey Wright, Carl Winchester, Lynden Gooch and Isaac Lihadji have all departed the club on permanent deals with with Elliot Embleton, Alex Bass and Joe Anderson also leaving on loan.

However, there are still some outgoing loan deals to National League clubs that still could happen before the January window with non-league clubs able to borrow players at any time in the season.

Here, we look at three possible outgoings to the National League:

Ellis Taylor

At 20-years-old, Ellis Taylor has reached a crossroads in his career. The youngster has versatility on his side and can play both in midfield and defence but has yet to play regular first-team football during his career so far.

Taylor moved on loan to boyhood club Hartlepool United in League Two last season but struggled to nail down a regular spot as Pools chopped and changed managers several times and were ultimately relegated back to the National League.

Taylor has featured for Sunderland a smattering of times in cup competitions and in this summer's pre-season but is very unlikely to play for Tony Mowbray's first-team. Taylor needs game time away from the under-21s in a senior environment and a loan to the National League could provide an excellent opportunity for him.

Harry Gardiner

Gardiner, a promising striker, caught the eye several times last campaign for Sunderland's under-21 side under Graeme Murty and netted twice in a memorable 4-1 win against Stoke City with head coach Mowbray there to watch the action.

The 19-year-old was rewarded for his good form with a new one-year contract this summer after spending some time on loan at South Shields under Kevin Phillips as the Mariners were promoted to the National League North.

With summer signings Luis Hemir Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda likely to feature regularly for Sunderland's under-21s as the club readies the pair for first-team action, Gardiner may find opportunities slightly limited for Murty's side.

After some experience around Mowbray's first-team during pre-season, another loan could do Gardiner the world of good before returning to Sunderland.

Michael Spellman

Spellman, a tricky forward who can also play as a striker, and Gardiner have a fair amount in common. Both signed new contracts last summer after good seasons with Sunderland's youth sides and both may see opportunities hampered slightly by Hemir and Mayenda.

Since joining Sunderland from Chester-le-Street United back in 2022, the 20-year-old has enjoyed two loan stints already: one at Whitby Town and another at Blyth Spartans.

Like Gardiner, Spellman was also in and around Mowbray's first-team set-up during pre-season and did well to score against Gateshead and South Shields on the same day earlier this summer.