Sunderland remain hopeful they'll be able to strengthen their squad before the end of the January transfer window - with in and outgoings expected at the Stadium of Light.

For Premier League and EFL clubs, the transfer window will close on Thursday, February 1 at 11pm. The main European windows will also close on the same day but at different times, with French teams having an hour less to complete their incoming deals. In Germany the window will shut at 5pm, while transfers in Italy must be signed off by 7pm.

With that in mind, we take a look at five players Kristjaan Speakman could sign on deadline day and 10 he definitley won't as we head in to the final throes of the transfer window: Take a look here

Skelly Alvero - won't happen French publication L'Equipe stated that Sunderland made enquires about the 21-year-old with transfer chief Kristjaan Speakman thought to be eyeing midfield reinforcements as well as a goal-scoring striker during the winter window. However, he has now joined German club Werder Bremen on a season-long loan.

Luciano Rodriguez - won't happen Sunderland have been priced out of a deal for the player despite their initial interest with the striker rated at around £12.7million. Sunderland's head of recruitment Stuart Harvey was in South America last year to watch Rodriguez, even though the forward always looked to be an ambitious target for the Black Cats.

Fabio Jalo - won't happen Barnsley forward Fabio Jalo has signed a long-term deal at Oakwell amid interest from Sunderland. Reports earlier this year also suggested that Championship Leeds United and Sunderland were amongst the sides showing a real interest in the Barnsley player.