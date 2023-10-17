The 2023-24 Championship season is underway with Sunderland having shown good signs so far.
As we approach the middle of October, the Black Cats under Tony Mowbray are sitting in fourth position having won six, drawn one and lost four of their opening 11 fixtures with the January transfer window not far off.
It remains to be seen how active sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey will be in the upcoming window but with that in mind, we asked fans on social media which players they would like to see the club target:
1. Joe Hugill
The former Sunderland youth striker will find his game time at Manchester United limited and will likely need a loan to further his development with some Black Cats pointing out that Wearside could prove to be the ideal temporary home for the fledgling starlet. Photo: Manchester United
2. Yann M'Vila
The former Sunderland loanee is now a free agent and has been linked with a return to the Stadium of Light, which is a scenario fans on social media are keen to see. Photo: Nigel Roddis
3. Ryan Hardie
Ryan Hardie has enjoyed an excellent start to life in the Championship with Plymouth and has already netted five goals in six appearancess Photo: Michael Steele
4. Amad Diallo
The former Sunderland loanee is working his way back to fitness at Manchester United with Black Cats fans very keen for the Ivorian international to return to the Stadium of Light. Photo: George Wood