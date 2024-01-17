News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfers: Seven players that could leave in January and eight that won't (as it stands) - photo gallery

The January transfer window is upon us – but has proved to be a quiet one so far despite Sunderland’s need for reinforcements.
By James Copley
Published 10th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 10:42 GMT

Over the past 12 months or so, the Black Cats have managed to agree long-term deals with several of their younger players, which has strengthened their hand in the upcoming transfer window

As Sunderland, however, look to strengthen during January, there could be outgoings as well as incomings. We’ve taken a closer look at the players who could leave the Stadium of Light – as things stand – as well as others stars that won’t be going anywhere:

Jobe signed a long-term deal at Sunderland last summer and is unlikely to leave so soon whilst he is developing so well at the Academy of Light and playing regularly.

1. Jobe - won't leave

The 20-year-old is finding first-team opportunities hard to come by at Sunderland and his contract is due to expire this summer. The midfielder, who can also play in defence, spent time on loan at Hartlepool United last season.

2. Ellis Taylor - could leave

Patrick Robert has just signed a new deal until 2026 at Sunderland. The attacking midfielder was entering the final months of his deal amid transfer interest from Southampton but has now extended his stay on Wearside. Sunderland also holds the option to extend the contract for another year to 2027 should they choose to.

3. Patrick Roberts - won't leave

Jewison Bennette has returned to Michael Beale's matchday squad after training well at the Academy of Light but there have been noises about the youngster wanting to play regular football and a loan move may be on the cards.

4. Jewison Bennette - could leave

