The January transfer window is just around the corner – but are there any Sunderland players that could leave and what is the probability of their departures?
Tony Mowbray’s team will face Wigan Athletic on Thursday evening with head of recruitment Stuart Harvey and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman eyeing the upcoming window to strengthen.
However, January also provides an opportunity for Sunderland to offload players on the fringes of the squad ahead of the second half of the campaign with some interesting loan clauses as well. Here, we have a look at the players who could leave the club in January and examine the probability of their departures:
1. Max Thompson
With Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart now back in the fold, Thompson’s first-team chances are even slimmer. At his age (20), a loan move may suit his development as he needs to play senior football.
Photo: Clive Brunskill
2. Trai Hume
The right-back hasn't managed to fight his way into Sunderland's starting XI too often behind Lynden Gooch. However, with defensive injuries to Aji Alese, Gooch and Dennis Cirkin, Hume could well find himself in Tony Mowbray's starting XI. Given recent events, Hume's exit now feels unlikely.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Harrison Sohna
Under Tony Mowbray, Sohna has been an under-21 player primarily. Like his colleague Thompson, Sohna could benefit from experiencing senior men’s football.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Jacob Carney
The young stopper is unlikely to dislodge Anthony Patterson and is third choice behind Alex Bass. A loan move to a club in the National League could be an option that works well. However, that could hinge on whether Sunderland sign another goalkeeper to replace Carney should he depart.
Photo: FRANK REID