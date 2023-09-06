Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman was appointed back in December 2020. Here, we rate each of his incoming signings whilst at the club.

In his time at the Academy of Light, the former Birmingham City man has overseen a radical overhaul of the club’s playing squad with the Wearsiders focusing on their academy, and buying young players to be nurtured and blooded in the first team.

It is a strategy that has produced results, with Speakman providing a squad that Alex Neil managed to brilliantly turn into promotion winners following Lee Johnson’s under-achievement.

However, with any recruitment strategy, there are pros and cons. Speakman has been criticised in some quarters for not providing Sunderland with enough depth, as evidenced by the injuries to Ross Stewart and the recall of Ellis Simms which left Tony Mowbray without any senior strikers for large parts of last season.

Here, though, we drill down into every signing sanctioned by Speakman since his arrival at the club and rate them from one to ten.

Note that we don’t include the signings of Mason Burstow, Nazariy Rusyn, Jenson Seelt, Eliezer Mayenda, Timothee Pembele and Adil Aouchiche as they haven’t played for the club as of yet and we haven’t included youth team signings like Timur Tuterov.

1 . Ross Stewart The big striker was spotted by Lee Johnson under the recommendation of Brian McDermott and brought to Sunderland under Kristjaan Speakman as Charlie Wyke's replacement. Stewart was a magnificent addition and fired Sunderland to the Championship before injuries and his eventual departure to Southampton for big-money. The Black Cats turned a more than healthy profit. There is, though, regret that the two parties couldn't agree on a new deal. 10/10. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Carl Winchester Winchester proved to be a decent signing for Sunderland after being plucked from Forest Green Rovers. Another player Lee Johnson was familiar with. "Winniesta" helped Sunderland to promotion and turned in some battling performances in midfield, right back and right centre-back. Every team needs players like Carl Winchester. 7/10. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Jones Produced some moments of real quality but lacked consistency and was part of a team that ultimately failed to get promoted during his six-month loan deal. The logic in the transfer was clear to see but it just didn't quite work out in the end. 5/10. Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales