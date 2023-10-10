Sunderland AFC transfers: Rating every deal sanctioned by Kristjaan Speakman this summer - gallery
Around six weeks on from the closing of a dramatic summer transfer window, Sunderland sit fourth in the Championship table.
By Phil Smith
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:05 BST
It has been a strong recovery from back-to-back defeats at the start of the campaign, even if the 4-0 defeat in controversial circumstances to Middlesbrough was a significant setback ahead of the current international break.
Generally, though, it has been an encouraging start to the Championship campaign after what was at times a fraught summer transfer window with some high-profile departures.
So how is the window beginning to look now that the squad has had some time to settle, and how are those big decisions made by the club beginning to look as we move into the rest of the campaign?
Here, we take a look at every first-team deal sanctioned by the club over the course of the window to see how those players are faring, and end with a closer look at how we can begin to view the window as a whole...
1. NECTARIOS TRIANTIS (IN, CENTRAL COAST MARINERS)
A number of players in the current squad, perhaps most notably Abdoullah Ba, show the importance of taking the longer view when judging much of Sunderland’s transfer business.
The vast majority of the club’s younger recruits take a little while to get going, adjusting to the demands of the team and building their sharpness before being exposed more regularly to Championship level.
So it is with Triantis, who is yet to play much competitive football. The attributes are obvious, he is quick, challenges strongly and wants to pass the ball. Mowbray just feels at the moment he is a little raw for the rigours of the second tier, which makes sense given how rapid his rise was in Australia before making the move. Recent decisions suggest that Mowbray feels Jenson Seelt is slightly ahead of Triantis in his development at this stage, but there will be chances down the line. 6/10 Photo: Frank Reid
Sunderland had for obvious reasons been keen not to hype up this deal too much, eager to give Jobe the time and room he needed to develop at his own pace. Given that he hadn’t played much senior football for Birmingham City, no one was quite sure what to expect from the youngster and where he would fit into Mowbray’s side. To his immense credit, he’s now a lock in the starting XI and you’d struggle to find one dissenting voice in the fanbase. He’s shown physicality to compete in a deeper midfield role, and athleticism and quality to thrive further forward when required. Though the deal to sign him from Birmingham will of course include add-ons and future clauses, it already looks like an absolute bargain. Bellingham is already contributing to the team and his value has already grown substantially - all this in just 11 games. The potential is scary and it looks like a total masterstroke from Sunderland’s recruitment operation. 9.5/10 Photo: Frank Reid
Not an easy deal to judge at this stage because even if the short-term impact has been fairly minimal, the long-term potential has also been obvious. Hemir has a lot of good attributes, a powerful right-foot and judging by pre-season, a good knock of getting in goal scoring positions. The challenge for him has been off the ball, where the demands of leading Sunderland’s line in the Championship have been over and above anything he has been asked to do previously in his short career. To compound that, he arrived on Wearside without a great deal of football under his belt as it became clear he would be leaving Benfica through the second half of last season. Still searching for that breakthrough moment but Mowbray has talked often of finding a way into the team for him, reflecting those exciting attributes he can clearly bring in the right circumstances. 6.5/10 Photo: Frank Reid
Seelt arrived with an ankle injury and suffering a recurrence in his first appearance for the club on the pre-season tour of the US made it impossible for him to realistically challenge for a place in the early stages of the season. Has now made two substitute appearances and though it was a tough task out of position against Middlesbrough, you can see why the club have invested in him. He’s good in the air and at ease on the ball, which is key to play a defensive position in this team. Only time will tell, of course, whether he can force his way in for good over the longer period. 6/10 Photo: Frank Reid