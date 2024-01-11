2 . JOBE BELLINGHAM (IN, BIRMINGHAM CITY)

Sunderland had for obvious reasons been keen not to hype up this deal too much, eager to give Jobe the time and room he needed to develop at his own pace. Given that he hadn’t played much senior football for Birmingham City, no one was quite sure what to expect from the youngster and where he would fit into the side side. To his immense credit, he’s now a lock in the starting XI - with fatigue and a need to avoid burnout pretty much the only reason you're likely to see him on the bench. He’s shown physicality to compete in a deeper midfield role, and athleticism and quality to thrive further forward when required. Though the deal to sign him from Birmingham will of course include add-ons and future clauses, it already looks like an absolute bargain. Bellingham is already contributing to the team and his value has already grown substantially - all this in just half a season. His potential is vast and it's been an absolute masterstroke from the recruitment team to get him in at this stage of his development. Sunderland have a special player on their hands and that can only be a good thing. 9.5/10 Photo: Frank Reid