Sunderland AFC transfers: Rating every deal sanctioned by Kristjaan Speakman this summer and the January priorities it's left
Sunderland return to Championship action this weekend with a daunting trip to face second-placed Ipswich Town at Portman Road.
By Phil Smith
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT
Attention is also turning to a vitally important January window, as Sunderland look to cement their play-off place under new head coach Michael Beale. It has been an unusual first half of the campaign, with the Black Cats doing well to maintain their form despite the loss of Amad and Ross Stewart. And yet there has also been an inconsistency that has led to some bitterly disappointing results and big missed opportunities.
The underlying data suggests Sunderland are one of the strongest teams in the division, and yet they haven’t always found it easy to turn that into results and particularly against struggling sides. So how do the decisions taken by the club and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman now stand up to scrutiny? And what does it tell us about what as to happen next? We take a closer look, deal by deal...
1. NECTARIOS TRIANTIS (IN, CENTRAL COAST MARINERS)
Triantis has struggled for regular game time but he has made a positive impression behind the scenes thanks to his attitude and willingness to learn. He also came through his biggest test since signing with a good performance against Birmingham City when both Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien were injured. It's clearly going to take a fair amount of time to fully judge this call but Triantis has shown he has talent and the aptitude to succeed. 6/10 Photo: Frank Reid
Sunderland had for obvious reasons been keen not to hype up this deal too much, eager to give Jobe the time and room he needed to develop at his own pace. Given that he hadn’t played much senior football for Birmingham City, no one was quite sure what to expect from the youngster and where he would fit into the side side. To his immense credit, he’s now a lock in the starting XI - with fatigue and a need to avoid burnout pretty much the only reason you're likely to see him on the bench. He’s shown physicality to compete in a deeper midfield role, and athleticism and quality to thrive further forward when required. Though the deal to sign him from Birmingham will of course include add-ons and future clauses, it already looks like an absolute bargain. Bellingham is already contributing to the team and his value has already grown substantially - all this in just half a season. His potential is vast and it's been an absolute masterstroke from the recruitment team to get him in at this stage of his development. Sunderland have a special player on their hands and that can only be a good thing. 9.5/10 Photo: Frank Reid
A tricky one to judge, in truth. Luis Hemir showed a real goalscoring knack in pre-season, which gives you some hope that he can have a successful career at Sunderland. it's also true that half way through the campaign, he is further away from the first team than when he arrived. While he has lots to offer inside the box, it has not been easy for him to adjust to the demands of leading Sunderland's press and the intensity required out of possession in the Championship. It was always going to take a period of time for the striker to find his feet in a new league and with a new language, especially at such a young age - and so we shouldn't rush to judgement. It's also fair to say that the club invested significantly to bring him in and that at the moment, it hasn't quite paid off. Might a loan move help him build match sharpness and confidence? 5/10 Photo: Frank Reid
Though he still hasn't featured regularly, Seelt looks to be a really smart acquisition for the club. He's tidy in possession, but most significantly he also has no problems with the physical side of the game and adds a major aerial boost when he does play. His part in a key win over Leeds United was a big step forward and though working his way past Ballard and O'Nien into the starting XI looks a tall order right now, you think he'll get there eventually. Has a lot of promise. 8/10 Photo: Frank Reid