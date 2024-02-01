Sunderland are still looking to complete their transfer business on the final day of the window – with in and outgoings expected.
The Black Cats have been looking to sign a more experienced striker, while adding more competition in central midfield and out wide. There may also be opportunities for some of Sunderland’s younger players to leave on loan and gain more regular first-team football.
Here are nine deals which could happen before Thursday’s 11pm deadline:
1. Romaine Mundle - SET TO SIGN
Mundle has travelled to Wearside to complete his move to Sunderland from Belgian side Standard Liege for a seven-figure fee. The 20-year-old winger only joined Liege from Tottenham in the summer and has made six league appearances this season. Photo: BRUNO FAHY
2. Alex Pritchard - SET TO LEAVE
Pritchard expressed his desire to leave Sunderland when he withdrew from the Black Cats squad to face Stoke last weekend. The 30-year-old is now set to join Birmingham where he'll be reunited with former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Kieffer Moore - POTENTIAL SIGNING
Several Championship clubs have shown interest in Moore this month, with the Bournemouth striker keen to gain more regular first-team football ahead of Wales' Euro 2024 play-off semi-final against Finland in March. Sunderland are said to have made a loan offer for the 31-year-old, who could still be allowed to leave the Vitality Stadium before the deadline. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Hemir - POTENTIAL DEPARTURE
Sunderland would be prepared to let the 20-year-old leave on loan this month, but only if they can sign another striker before the deadline. Hemir has made just one Championship start since signing for the Black Cats from Benfica in the summer. Photo: Frank Reid