3 . Kieffer Moore - POTENTIAL SIGNING

Several Championship clubs have shown interest in Moore this month, with the Bournemouth striker keen to gain more regular first-team football ahead of Wales' Euro 2024 play-off semi-final against Finland in March. Sunderland are said to have made a loan offer for the 31-year-old, who could still be allowed to leave the Vitality Stadium before the deadline. Photo: Mike Hewitt