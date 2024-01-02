News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Sunderland AFC transfers: Michael Beale's new-look XI if the gossip is true - including seven new signings: gallery

Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI and general squad could look like at the end of the January window if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true.
By James Copley
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 19:58 GMT

It was an interesting summer for Sunderland with several players joining the club in the transfer window - and the rumour mill already in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings during January.

With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next year, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:

The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper is firmly Michael Beale's first-choice and has started every league game since midway through the club's final season in League One.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper is firmly Michael Beale's first-choice and has started every league game since midway through the club's final season in League One. Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
The Northern Ireland international defender, who can also play at right-back, has been one of Sunderland's stand-out performers this campaign.

2. LB: Trai Hume

The Northern Ireland international defender, who can also play at right-back, has been one of Sunderland's stand-out performers this campaign. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
The Dutch defender has come back into Sunderland's starting XI after an injury to Naill Huggins.

3. RB: Jenson Sleet

The Dutch defender has come back into Sunderland's starting XI after an injury to Naill Huggins. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The former Arsenal defender is one of the first names on Michael Beale's teamsheet.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

The former Arsenal defender is one of the first names on Michael Beale's teamsheet. Photo: Ian Horrocks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page