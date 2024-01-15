Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI and squad – including potential substitutes – could look like at the end of the January window if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true.

It was an interesting summer for Sunderland with several players joining the club in the transfer window - and the rumour mill already in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings during January with the Black Cats in need of reinforcements in several positions, including centre-midfield and striker.

Sunderland lost their last game 2-1 against Ipswich town in the Championship at Portman Road. The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Abdoullah Ba set up Jack Clarke to score his 13th goal of the season with an excellent strike.

Ipswich drew level before the interval, though, when the ball deflected into the path of Kayden Jackson to score. Conor Chaplin then headed home the hosts’ winning goal 15 minutes from time when he was left unmarked to convert Leif Davis’ free-kick.

With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next year, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:

GK: Anthony Patterson Sunderland have backed their academy graduate who has started every league game since the club's promotion to the Championship. The 23-year-old also signed a long-term contract until 2028 last year.

LB: Bogdan Mykhaylichenko Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Ukrainian international Bogdan Mykhaylichenko, who has fallen out of favour at Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb. According to Croatian newspaper Rijeka Danas, a number of clubs are tracking the 26-year-old's situation.

RB: Trai Hume The Northern Ireland international defender, who can also play at left-back, has been one of Sunderland's stand-out performers this campaign.