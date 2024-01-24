It was an interesting summer for Sunderland with several players joining the club in the transfer window - and the rumour mill in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings during January with the Black Cats in need of reinforcements in several positions, including centre-midfield and striker.

Sunderland face Stoke City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon with head coach Michael Beale under pressure from fans.

With the January transfer window now 24 days old, Sunderland have yet to sign a player with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman reportedly eyeing a central midfielder and a goal-scoring striker during the winter trading period.

The Black Cats have been linked with several players but there hasn’t been a breakthrough just yet. With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next year, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson Sunderland have backed their academy graduate who has started every league game since the club's promotion to the Championship. The 23-year-old also signed a long-term contract until 2028 last year.

2 . LB: Bogdan Mykhaylichenko Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Ukrainian international Bogdan Mykhaylichenko, who has fallen out of favour at Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb. According to Croatian newspaper Rijeka Danas, a number of clubs are tracking the 26-year-old's situation.

3 . RB: Trai Hume The Northern Ireland international defender, who can also play at left-back, has been one of Sunderland's stand-out performers this campaign.