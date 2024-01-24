Sunderland AFC transfers: Michael Beale's new-look starting XI if rumours are true - with refreshed midfield and added subs - gallery
It was an interesting summer for Sunderland with several players joining the club in the transfer window - and the rumour mill in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings during January with the Black Cats in need of reinforcements in several positions, including centre-midfield and striker.
Sunderland face Stoke City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon with head coach Michael Beale under pressure from fans.
With the January transfer window now 24 days old, Sunderland have yet to sign a player with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman reportedly eyeing a central midfielder and a goal-scoring striker during the winter trading period.
The Black Cats have been linked with several players but there hasn’t been a breakthrough just yet. With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next year, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here: