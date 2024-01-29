It was an interesting summer for Sunderland with several players joining the club in the transfer window - and the rumour mill in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings during January with the Black Cats in need of reinforcements in several positions, including centre-midfield and striker with just three days remaining in the current window.

Sunderland defeated Stoke City 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship last time out. The Black Cats went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Mason Burstow headed the ball back towards goal and was awarded his first goal since his summer loan move from Chelsea

Abdoullah Ba then added a second for the hosts shortly after the interval, before Pierre Ekwah made it 3-0 in the 70th minute. Stoke did manage to pull a goal back when Jenson Seelt diverted the ball into his own net, yet it was too little too late.

The Black Cats have been linked with several players so far during the window without a great deal of activity occuring. With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next year, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:

GK: Anthony Patterson Sunderland have backed their academy graduate who has started every league game since the club's promotion to the Championship. The 23-year-old also signed a long-term contract until 2028 last year.

LB: Leo Fuhr Hjelde The 20-year-old defender is understood to be on his way to Sunderland for a medical ahead of a permanent move to the Stadium of Light from Championship rivals Leeds United. Michael Beale needs cover and competition at left-back after injuries to Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins.

RB: Trai Hume The signing of Leo Fuhr Hjelde could mean a return to his natural right-back position for Trai Hume. The Northern Ireland international defender, who can also play at left-back, has been one of Sunderland's stand-out performers this campaign.