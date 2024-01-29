Sunderland AFC transfers: Michael Beale's new-look starting XI and squad if gossip is true - with new left-back and attackers: gallery
It was an interesting summer for Sunderland with several players joining the club in the transfer window - and the rumour mill in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings during January with the Black Cats in need of reinforcements in several positions, including centre-midfield and striker with just three days remaining in the current window.
Sunderland defeated Stoke City 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship last time out. The Black Cats went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Mason Burstow headed the ball back towards goal and was awarded his first goal since his summer loan move from Chelsea
Abdoullah Ba then added a second for the hosts shortly after the interval, before Pierre Ekwah made it 3-0 in the 70th minute. Stoke did manage to pull a goal back when Jenson Seelt diverted the ball into his own net, yet it was too little too late.
The Black Cats have been linked with several players so far during the window without a great deal of activity occuring. With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next year, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here: