News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
1 hour ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
16 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
17 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
18 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Sunderland AFC transfers: Five players set to leave this summer and 12 who could go - gallery

Sunderland have two games remaining in the regular Championship season – while planning is already taking place ahead of the next campaign.

By James Copley
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST

The Black Cats have managed to agree long-term deals with several of their younger players, meaning they won’t have many immediate contract decisions to make this summer.

But as Sunderland look to strengthen in the upcoming transfer market, there will inevitably be outgoings as well.

We’ve taken a closer look at the players who are set to leave the Stadium of Light at the end of the season – as things stand – as well as others who could depart:

Sunderland fans have enjoyed watching the Manchester United loanee, 20, this season, yet it seems unlikely the Black Cats will be able to re-sign him if they don’t get promoted.

1. Amad - Set to leave

Sunderland fans have enjoyed watching the Manchester United loanee, 20, this season, yet it seems unlikely the Black Cats will be able to re-sign him if they don’t get promoted. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
After playing regularly for Shrewsbury during a loan spell in League One this season, the 29-year-old is Sunderland’s only outfield player whose contract is set to expire this summer.

2. Carl Winchester - Set to leave

After playing regularly for Shrewsbury during a loan spell in League One this season, the 29-year-old is Sunderland’s only outfield player whose contract is set to expire this summer. Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
It’s been a challenging period for the Leeds loanee who was brought in to play just off Ross Stewart. Stewart’s injury has meant Gelhardt, 20, has led the line on his own, and it’s unlikely he will return to Wearside next season.

3. Joe Gelhardt - Set to leave

It’s been a challenging period for the Leeds loanee who was brought in to play just off Ross Stewart. Stewart’s injury has meant Gelhardt, 20, has led the line on his own, and it’s unlikely he will return to Wearside next season. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
While he’s predominantly played for Sunderland’s under-21s side, Carney has been the club’s third-choice goalkeeper this campaign. The 21-year-old will be out of contract this summer after signing a two-year deal in 2021.

4. Jacob Carney - Set to leave

While he’s predominantly played for Sunderland’s under-21s side, Carney has been the club’s third-choice goalkeeper this campaign. The 21-year-old will be out of contract this summer after signing a two-year deal in 2021. Photo: FRANK REID 2021

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Black CatsSunderlandStadium of Light