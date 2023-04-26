Sunderland have two games remaining in the regular Championship season – while planning is already taking place ahead of the next campaign.

The Black Cats have managed to agree long-term deals with several of their younger players, meaning they won’t have many immediate contract decisions to make this summer.

But as Sunderland look to strengthen in the upcoming transfer market, there will inevitably be outgoings as well.

We’ve taken a closer look at the players who are set to leave the Stadium of Light at the end of the season – as things stand – as well as others who could depart:

1 . Amad - Set to leave Sunderland fans have enjoyed watching the Manchester United loanee, 20, this season, yet it seems unlikely the Black Cats will be able to re-sign him if they don't get promoted.

2 . Carl Winchester - Set to leave After playing regularly for Shrewsbury during a loan spell in League One this season, the 29-year-old is Sunderland's only outfield player whose contract is set to expire this summer.

3 . Joe Gelhardt - Set to leave It's been a challenging period for the Leeds loanee who was brought in to play just off Ross Stewart. Stewart's injury has meant Gelhardt, 20, has led the line on his own, and it's unlikely he will return to Wearside next season.

4 . Jacob Carney - Set to leave While he's predominantly played for Sunderland's under-21s side, Carney has been the club's third-choice goalkeeper this campaign. The 21-year-old will be out of contract this summer after signing a two-year deal in 2021.