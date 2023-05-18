Sunderland will play in the Championship next season after losing their play-off semi-final with planning already taking place ahead of the next campaign.
The Black Cats have managed to agree long-term deals with several of their younger players, meaning they won’t have many immediate contract decisions to make this summer.
But as Sunderland look to strengthen in the upcoming transfer market, there will inevitably be outgoings as well.
We’ve taken a closer look at the players who are set to leave the Stadium of Light – as things stand – as well as others who could depart:
1. Amad - Set to leave
Sunderland fans have enjoyed watching the Manchester United loanee, 20, this season, yet it seems unlikely the Black Cats will be able to re-sign him after failing to win promotion. Photo: Clive Mason
2. Carl Winchester - Set to leave
After playing regularly for Shrewsbury during a loan spell in League One this season, the 29-year-old is Sunderland’s only outfield player whose contract is set to expire this summer. Photo: Alex Burstow
3. Joe Gelhardt - Set to leave
The attacker will now return to Leeds United with both parties' future up in the air as the Whites have not yet secured their status as a Premier League club and could well find themselves in the Championship next season. Photo: Clive Mason
4. Jacob Carney - Set to leave
While he’s predominantly played for Sunderland’s under-21s side, Carney has been the club’s third-choice goalkeeper this campaign. The 21-year-old will be out of contract this summer after signing a two-year deal in 2021. Photo: FRANK REID 2021