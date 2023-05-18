News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant

Sunderland AFC transfers: Five players set to leave this summer and 12 who could also go - photo gallery

Sunderland will play in the Championship next season after losing their play-off semi-final with planning already taking place ahead of the next campaign.

By James Copley
Published 18th May 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:41 BST

The Black Cats have managed to agree long-term deals with several of their younger players, meaning they won’t have many immediate contract decisions to make this summer.

But as Sunderland look to strengthen in the upcoming transfer market, there will inevitably be outgoings as well.

We’ve taken a closer look at the players who are set to leave the Stadium of Light – as things stand – as well as others who could depart:

Sunderland fans have enjoyed watching the Manchester United loanee, 20, this season, yet it seems unlikely the Black Cats will be able to re-sign him after failing to win promotion.

1. Amad - Set to leave

Sunderland fans have enjoyed watching the Manchester United loanee, 20, this season, yet it seems unlikely the Black Cats will be able to re-sign him after failing to win promotion. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
After playing regularly for Shrewsbury during a loan spell in League One this season, the 29-year-old is Sunderland’s only outfield player whose contract is set to expire this summer.

2. Carl Winchester - Set to leave

After playing regularly for Shrewsbury during a loan spell in League One this season, the 29-year-old is Sunderland’s only outfield player whose contract is set to expire this summer. Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
The attacker will now return to Leeds United with both parties' future up in the air as the Whites have not yet secured their status as a Premier League club and could well find themselves in the Championship next season.

3. Joe Gelhardt - Set to leave

The attacker will now return to Leeds United with both parties' future up in the air as the Whites have not yet secured their status as a Premier League club and could well find themselves in the Championship next season. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
While he’s predominantly played for Sunderland’s under-21s side, Carney has been the club’s third-choice goalkeeper this campaign. The 21-year-old will be out of contract this summer after signing a two-year deal in 2021.

4. Jacob Carney - Set to leave

While he’s predominantly played for Sunderland’s under-21s side, Carney has been the club’s third-choice goalkeeper this campaign. The 21-year-old will be out of contract this summer after signing a two-year deal in 2021. Photo: FRANK REID 2021

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Stadium of Light