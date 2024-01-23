The Black Cats under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey have prioritised young talented players that haven’t cost much in terms of transfer fees. That strategy has produced good results with Jack Clarke, Dennis Cirkin, Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Pierre Ekwah, Patrick Roberts and Jobe Bellingham now worth much more than they were when they first joined the club.
But Sunderland’s transfer strategy has left Michael Beale’s squad lacking in experience and goals with the four forwards brought to the club last summer failing – for the most part – to hit the ground running.
With that in mind, Sunderland have been linked with a mixture of youth and experience already this window and here, we take you through the deals Speakman has been linked with concluding so far:
1. Liam Millar
Sunderland are keen on Canadian winger Liam Millar, according to fresh reports. Alan Nixon has claimed that the Black Cats are interested in the attacker as Jack Clarke's long-term replacement. His report states that Sunderland have been 'impressed 'by Millar during his loan spell at Championship rivals Preston from Swiss club Basel. Nixon goes on to say that 'Sunderland could move for Millar in this window but are more likely to leave it until the end of the season unless a big offer comes for Clarke.' Sunderland are reportedly holding out for a fee of around £18million with Brentford credited with an interest in the former Leeds United man. Photo: George Wood
2. Macaulay Langstaff
Sunderland are also said to be targeting Leicester City defender Luke Thomas to strengthen left-back position, according to Sunderland Nation. The Black Cats have suffered injuries in defence with Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin set to be out for extended periods through injury. The 22-year-old has played more than 50 times for Leicester in the Premier League, started the 2021 FA Cup final and has experience in the Europa League. It is thought that Thomas could be available on loan. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Divin Mubama
Sunderland have been linked with West Ham striker Divin Mubama but will face competition from Championship rivals West Brom, according to reports. The Daily Mail claims The Hammers want the 19-year-old attacker to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window with Sunderland eyeing reinforcements in the forward department. Photo: Justin Setterfield
4. Kiieffer Moore
Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Wales international striker Kieffer Moore, according to fresh transfer reports. The former Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City and Barnsley striker is currently with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, where he has scored 10 goals in 44 appearances since joining the club back in 2022. Alan Nixon states that Moore could leave Bournemouth on loan having only played seven times in the Premier League so far this campaign but is also open to leaving The Cherries permanently after signing for the club for £5million two years ago. Photo: Ryan Pierse