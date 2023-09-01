Sunderland AFC transfers: Everything that happened with Stewart, Gooch & Embleton plus Burstow, Rusyn, Aouchiche & Pembele
Sunderland face a race against time to complete their transfer business – with in and outgoings expected at the Stadium of Light.
Clubs have until 11pm this evening to finalise any deals, though new signings can be announced after the deadline if the necessary paperwork is completed.
Sunderland are also preparing for their Championship match against Southampton at the Stadium of Light this weekend.
We’ll have the latest news, analysis and more on what is set to be a busy day on Wearside.
Sunderland are expected to confirm two incomings and Ross Stewart's exit.
We'll also keep you updated regarding Danny Batth.
An update on the Fench duo
The pair are set to sign
Stewart looks to be done
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi latest
Sunderland are making a last-minute effort to secure the signing of Crystal Palace’s promising young attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, as reported by Alan Nixon.
An update on Danny Batth
The defender has been linked with Norwich City
Stewart latest
Interesting again on Stewart... Sunderland still believe the deal is set to go through
Update on Stewart
Reports had suggested he had failed a medical