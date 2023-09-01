News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfers: Everything that happened with Stewart, Gooch & Embleton plus Burstow, Rusyn, Aouchiche & Pembele

The latest Sunderland transfer news on deadline day ahead of the 11pm cut-off point.
By James Copley
Published 1st Sep 2023, 06:44 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 23:11 BST

Sunderland face a race against time to complete their transfer business – with in and outgoings expected at the Stadium of Light.

Clubs have until 11pm this evening to finalise any deals, though new signings can be announced after the deadline if the necessary paperwork is completed.

Sunderland are also preparing for their Championship match against Southampton at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

We’ll have the latest news, analysis and more on what is set to be a busy day on Wearside.

LIVE: Transfer deadline day

23:06 BST

That's all from us!

That's all from our live blog tonight folks but keep an eye on our socials for any last-minute drama.

Sunderland are expected to confirm two incomings and Ross Stewart's exit.

We'll also keep you updated regarding Danny Batth.

Thanks for joining us!

22:46 BST

Phil's thoughts on Embo's exit

Do you agree?

22:38 BST

An update on the Fench duo

The pair are set to sign

22:33 BST

Stewart looks to be done

Stewart latest

22:31 BST

Will it happen?

Time is ticking!

22:24 BSTUpdated 22:25 BST

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi latest

Sunderland are making a last-minute effort to secure the signing of Crystal Palace’s promising young attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, as reported by Alan Nixon.

22:22 BST

An update on Danny Batth

The defender has been linked with Norwich City

22:20 BST

Stewart latest

Interesting again on Stewart... Sunderland still believe the deal is set to go through

21:37 BST

The latest

Just under an hour and a half to go...

21:23 BST

Update on Stewart

Reports had suggested he had failed a medical

