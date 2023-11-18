Sunderland will already be assessing which players could be available during the January transfer window after a busy summer period and start to the 2023-24 season.

While the Black Cats made 11 new signings over the summer, they did miss out on multiple targets as they were also looking to strengthen their central midfield and winger options.

And while some players on Sunderland’s radar won’t be available, others deals could potentially be revisited.

Here are some moves the club could look at in January and others they won’t:

Ellis Simms (Coventry City) - won't happen While Simms impressed on loan at Sunderland in the first half of last season, Sunderland weren't prepared to pay over the odds for the 22-year-old striker, who had a year left on his contract at Everton. Simms instead signed for Coventry, where he's scored two league goals in 15 Championship appearances.

Amad Diallo (Manchester United) - could happen Sunderland were monitoring Amad's situation over the summer following his loan spell at the Stadium of Light, yet a knee injury meant the 21-year-old stayed at Old Trafford. With the forward expected to return soon, another loan deal may be possible in January.

Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town) - won't happen The former Sunderland loanee is now a first-team regular at Ipswich Town and the Black Cats have since moved on from their interest