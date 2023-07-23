News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfers: Eight players that could leave on loan this summer and three that definitely won't - photo gallery

Sunderland have been active in the transfer market this summer – but which young players could leave the club?
By James Copley
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 19:46 BST

The Black Cats have developed a reputation for giving young players a chance in the first-team. Naturally, though, not every young player at the club can be fast-tracked into Tony Mowray’s senior squad at once meaning some will go out on loan, whilst others will continue their development at the club, playing through the youth sides.

Here, we take a look at eight young players that could leave Sunderland on loan this summer and three that definitely won’t:

The striker, who signed a new one-year deal with Sunderland this summer, went out on loan to Blyth Spartans last season

1. Michael Spellman

The striker, who signed a new one-year deal with Sunderland this summer, went out on loan to Blyth Spartans last season Photo: FRANK REID

Sunderland have signed centre-backs Jenson Seelt and Nectar Triantis so far this window and still have Danny Batth and Dan Ballard plus the option to utilise Luke O'Nien, Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume in defence.

2. Joe Anderson

Sunderland have signed centre-backs Jenson Seelt and Nectar Triantis so far this window and still have Danny Batth and Dan Ballard plus the option to utilise Luke O'Nien, Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume in defence. Photo: Jeremy Ng

At just 16-years-old, stopper Ben Metcalf cannot leave on loan to gain first-team experience until he turns 17.

3. Ben Metcalf

At just 16-years-old, stopper Ben Metcalf cannot leave on loan to gain first-team experience until he turns 17. Photo: Chris Fryatt

The midfielder went out on loan to Plymouth Argyle last season but has featured during Sunderland's pre-season. His transfer status could be one to watch, however, if the Black Cats add midfield reinforcements.

4. Jay Matete

The midfielder went out on loan to Plymouth Argyle last season but has featured during Sunderland's pre-season. His transfer status could be one to watch, however, if the Black Cats add midfield reinforcements. Photo: FRANK REID

