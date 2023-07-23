Sunderland AFC transfers: Eight players that could leave on loan this summer and three that definitely won't - photo gallery
Sunderland have been active in the transfer market this summer – but which young players could leave the club?
The Black Cats have developed a reputation for giving young players a chance in the first-team. Naturally, though, not every young player at the club can be fast-tracked into Tony Mowray’s senior squad at once meaning some will go out on loan, whilst others will continue their development at the club, playing through the youth sides.
Here, we take a look at eight young players that could leave Sunderland on loan this summer and three that definitely won’t:
Page 1 of 3