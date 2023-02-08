News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfers: 17 Premier League players available to clubs for free in summer 2023 - photo gallery

The summer transfer window will offer Sunderland and other Championship clubs the chance to explore the free agent market once again.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

With the bloated nature of squads in the Premier League, there are many players set to become free agents from clubs like Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace unless they can agree new deals before the summer of 2023.

Here, we take a look at the players at Premier League clubs who are currently set to become unattached at the end of the season, becoming available to clubs like Sunderland in the process.

1. Tom Davies

Tom Davies, 24, is currently at Everton in the Premier League but will currently see his contract expire during the summer of 2023 unless an extension can be agreed.

Photo: Julian Finney

2. Jeffrey Schlupp

Jeffrey Schlupp, 30, is currently at Crystal Palace in the Premier League but will currently see his contract expire during the summer of 2023 unless an extension can be agreed.

Photo: Alex Livesey

3. Shane Duffy

Shane Duffy, 31, is currently at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League but will currently see his contract expire during the summer of 2023 unless an extension can be agreed.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

4. Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans, 35, is currently at Leicester City in the Premier League but will currently see his contract expire during the summer of 2023 unless an extension can be agreed.

Photo: Warren Little

