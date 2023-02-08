Sunderland AFC transfers: 17 Premier League players available to clubs for free in summer 2023 - photo gallery
The summer transfer window will offer Sunderland and other Championship clubs the chance to explore the free agent market once again.
With the bloated nature of squads in the Premier League, there are many players set to become free agents from clubs like Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace unless they can agree new deals before the summer of 2023.
Here, we take a look at the players at Premier League clubs who are currently set to become unattached at the end of the season, becoming available to clubs like Sunderland in the process.
