Sunderland AFC transfers: 14 players linked with Black Cats and why moves didn't happen - photo gallery

Sunderland were linked with a host of players during the January transfer window.

By James Copley
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT

It was a mixed month, to say the least, for Sunderland with Ellis Simms going back to Everton combined with Ross Stewart’s injury creating a real problem. The Black Cats prioritised with over experience once again with Tony Mowbray left short in the striking department when the window closed.

Here, though, we take a look at the players Sunderland were linked with during the January transfer window and why the deals didn’t materialise:

1. Andras Nemeth

Andras Nemeth recently said about Sudnerland's interest: "It was very concrete with Sunderland. But I made the decision to come to Hamburg because I think the project here is better for me and my development.” Photo: Boris Streubel

2. Nathan Broadhead

Sunderland were keen on Nathan Broadhead after their promotion from League One. However, the Welshman chose Wigan Athletic. Broadhead was on the move again in the winter and wanted to return to the Stadium of Light. Kristjaan Speakman, though, had moved on and Broadhead moved to Ipswich on a permanent deal. Photo: Clive Brunskill

3. Daniel Iversen

The goalkeeper was linked to Sunderland under Alex Neil but the plan was always to hand Anthony Patterson the number one jersey with Alex Bass coming in as his back-up. Photo: Justin Setterfield

4. Jan Paul van Hecke

Jan Paul van Hecke has been linked with Sunderland over several windows but stayed put last January to boost Brighton's squad but has struggled for gametime leaving his future back up in the air. Photo: Naomi Baker

