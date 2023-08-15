The transfer window is very much still open with Sunderland in need of reinforcements.
Tony Mowbray’s men also crashed out of the Carabao Cup in the first round after being beaten by Crewe Alexandra at home on penalties following a 1-1 draw on Wearside.
After Sunderland’s less-than-ideal start to the season, eyes have understandably towards transfers with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey eyeing deals.
Here, we take a look at 13 active transfer and contract deals Sunderland are still working on this summer:
1. Tom Cannon
Sunderland remain interested in Tom Cannon with the striker's future at Everton dependant on whether or not the Premier League club can bring more strikers in during the transfer window. Preston are current favourites with the Toffees said to be keen to receive a fee of around £8million for Cannon. Photo: Jeremy Ng
2. Amad Diallo
The Manchester United man ha picked up a slight injury during the Red Devils pre-season but it remains to be seen whether or not he will remain at Old Trafford this summer. Sunderland will be one of the interested parties with communication lines between the two clubs open. Amad, however, will have serious interest from other clubs. Photo: George Wood
3. Silko Thomas
The former Chelsea youth team player has featured in two games for Sunderland's under-21 side this summer and is understood to be under consideration by the club. Photo: Warren Little
4. Gideon Granstrom
Sunderland have offered a trial to Swedish teenager Gideon Granstrom as they look to add quality and numbers to their youth ranks. Photo: Linnea Rheborg