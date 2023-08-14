News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfers: 12 active deals Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey are still working on this summer - photo gallery

The transfer window is very much still open with Sunderland in need of reinforcements.
By James Copley
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 12:56 BST

The Black Cats have lost their opening two games 2-1 in the Championship against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light and Preston North End at Deepdale.

Tony Mowbray’s men also crashed out of the Carabao Cup in the first round after being beaten by Crewe Alexandra at home on penalties following a 1-1 draw on Wearside.

After Sunderland’s less-than-ideal start to the season, eyes have understandably towards transfers with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey eyeing deals.

Here, we take a look at 12 active transfer and contract deals Sunderland are still working on this summer:

The Manchester United man ha picked up a slight injury during the Red Devils pre-season but it remains to be seen whether or not he will remain at Old Trafford this summer. Sunderland will be one of the interested parties with communication lines between the two clubs open. Amad, however, will have serious interest from other clubs.

1. Amad Diallo

The former Chelsea youth team player has featured in two games for Sunderland's under-21 side this summer and is understood to be under consideration by the club.

2. Silko Thomas

Sunderland remain interested in Tom Cannon with the striker's future at Everton dependant on whether or not the Premier League club can bring more strikers in during the transfer window. Preston are current favourites with the Toffees said to be keen to receive a fee of around £8million for Cannon.

3. Tom Cannon

The Black Cats continue to be linked with a deal for Chile International Alexander Aravena, who plays for Universidad Católica in his homeland. Sunderland are have said to have made several offers for Aravena.

4. Alexander Aravena

