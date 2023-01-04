The January transfer window is now upon Sunderland with the club thought to be eyeing additions.
The main area Sunderland needs to strengthen is, of course, up front following the departure of loanee Ellis Simms back to Everton. That has left head Tony Mowbray with only Ross Stewart to choose from in the number nine spot.
However, the Black Cats could also possibly delve into the midfielder market for cover and competition for the likes of Corry Evans and Dan Neil with Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut breaking through in recent games also. Here, we take a look at 11 possibilities:
1. Conor Coventry - West Ham United
The 22-year-old midfielder has featured once for the Hammers in the Premier League this season but is at an age where he could do with regular game time. Sunderland and West Ham have recent history in the transfer department after the pair struck a deal over Aji Alese last summer.
2. Alfie Devine - Tottenham Hotspur
The 18-year-old midfielder comes highly rated but has played just once for Tottenham in the FA Cup, his only senior appearance to date. Devine needs game time if he is to push for a first-team spot at Spurs. The London club and Sunderland have recent transfer history with Dennis Cirkin and Jack Clarke arriving on Wearside from Tottenham
3. Harvey White - Tottenham Hotspur
At just 21, Harvey White is another Tottenham loanee who could do with regular game time. However, White does lack Championship experience.
4. Connor Ronan - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Connor Ronan, 24, is getting to a stage in his career where he needs to play regularly. After some decent EFL loans alongside stints in Scotland and Turkey, the midfielder may look towards another January loan before moving on from Molineux. He has played just once in the Premier League this season.
