And the club has much to do in the transfer market before the campaign starts.
Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Patrick Roberts have been offered new deals.
Last season, Sunderland utilised one of their loan spots to bring in the youngster Callum Doyle from Manchester City.
Here, we take a look at 11 loan deals from Premier League clubs for young players that Sunderland could look at during the window
1. Bali Mumba - Norwich City
Norwich City have just been relegated from the Premier League, meaning former Sunderland man may be set for a run in the first team. However, Mumba was loaned to Peterborough United last season and could present an interesting option to the Wearsiders.
Photo: Mark Thompson
2. Sam Greenwood - Leeds United
Another ex-Academy of Light graduate, it would be a big coup if Sunderland could land Greenwood on loan next season.
Photo: Alex Davidson
3. Dion Sanderson - Wolves
Dion Sanderson has been re-linked with a move to former club Sunderland following Championship loans at Birmingham City and QPR last season.
Photo: Cameron Smith
4. Jack Clarke - Tottenham
Former loanee Jack Clarke could present an interesting option for Sunderland in the Championship.
Photo: Michael Regan