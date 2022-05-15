Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodríguez rose through the ranks at the Academy of Ligh and was captain of the youth team for a period.

After being released by Sunderland in 2014, Rodriguez signed with New Zealand-based A-League club Wellington Phoenix before moving on to play for Portuguese club Boavista in 2017

Spells at Romanian club Sepsi OSK and Motherwell in Scotland followed before Rodriguez signed for Oxford United.

OXFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: Alex Rodriguez of Oxford United controls the ball watched by Jack Baldwin during the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Bristol Rovers at the Kassam Stadium on January 23, 2021 in Oxford, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ironically, the midfielder debuted for The U’s in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on the opening day of the 2019-20 season.

And now David Anderson, football correspondent for Daily Mirror, has claimed that Rodriguez is wanted by Sunderland and fellow League One clubs Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Lincoln City and Portsmouth.