Rodríguez rose through the ranks at the Academy of Ligh and was captain of the youth team for a period.
After being released by Sunderland in 2014, Rodriguez signed with New Zealand-based A-League club Wellington Phoenix before moving on to play for Portuguese club Boavista in 2017
Spells at Romanian club Sepsi OSK and Motherwell in Scotland followed before Rodriguez signed for Oxford United.
Ironically, the midfielder debuted for The U’s in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on the opening day of the 2019-20 season.
And now David Anderson, football correspondent for Daily Mirror, has claimed that Rodriguez is wanted by Sunderland and fellow League One clubs Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Lincoln City and Portsmouth.
The 28-year-old’s contract with Oxford United is set to expire this summer, meaning the midfielder is available on a free transfer.