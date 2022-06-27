Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old has a year left on his current deal at the Stadium of Light, yet the Black cats are protected by a clause that allows them to extend it automatically for a further season.

Speaking to The Echo in May Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said the club wanted to reward Stewart with a new long-term contract after the forward scored 26 goals during the 2021/22 campaign.

Several English clubs, including Brighton, Brentford, Norwich and Swansea, have been linked with Stewart, while SPL side Rangers are said to hold strong interest.

Ross Stewart scored 26 goals for Sunderland during the 2021/22 season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Daily Record, Rangers are still tracking Stewart, who earned his first cap for Scotland earlier this month, yet Sunderland are preparing a ‘mega offer’ to fend off interest.

Rangers are looking to replace forward Cedric Itten who has moved to BSC Young Boys on loan, while they could also lose striker Alfredo Morelos.

Burnley deal breaks down

Sunderland will also be looking to bring in new signings ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Over the weekend the Black Cats were one of several clubs to be linked with a loan move for Arsenal centre-back Danny Ballard, while Millwall and Blackpool were also credited with interest.

The 22-year-old, who made 30 Championship appearances while on loan at Millwall last season, had looked set to join Burnley this summer, yet that move appears to have fallen through.

According to The Athletic, Ballard ‘had been in Burnley for a medical but it is thought terms could not be agreed.’

George Honeyman set for move

Finally, Millwall are reportedly set to sign former Sunderland captain George Honeyman from Hull.

According to London News Online, the 27-year-old will undergo a medical on Monday before joining his new squad in Ireland for a pre-season training camp.

Honeyman, who left Sunderland in 2019, is expected to join Millwall on a permanent deal.