Here's some of the latest Sunderland-related gossip from around the web:

Everton defender set to leave on loan

Sunderland are looking to sign a left-sided centre-back this summer, and are one of several clubs which have been credited with interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Sunderland are said to be interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old will reportedly be allowed to leave Goodison Park on loan this season, after making six Premier League appearances last term.

According to the Daily Mail, Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, PSV Eindhoven and Schalke are all interested in the teenager.

Branthwaite also has Championship experience after making 10 appearances for Blackburn in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Jack Clarke expected to leave Tottenham

Sunderland are also exploring the possibility of re-signing some of the loan players they had last season.

Tottenham winger Jack Clarke remains on the Black Cats’ radar, but only has a year left on his contract in North London, making another loan move less likely.

Spurs paid Leeds a reported £10million fee for Clarke in 2019 and are unlikely to recoup anything like that amount.

Yet according to Football London, while Clarke does count as one of the club’s homegrown players, the 21-year-old ‘is likely to be on his way again as he searches for regular first-team football.’

Steve Bruce coy on Cameron Archer link

Another player Sunderland have been linked with this summer is Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer.

The 20-year-old frontman scored seven goals in 20 Championship appearances for Preston last season, and The Lilywhites are said to be interested in another loan deal.

Watford, West Brom and Middlesbrough have also been credited with interest in Archer, yet Villa boss Steven Gerrard is keen to have a closer look at the youngster during pre-season.

West Brom boss Bruce was asked about the striker and Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury, but remained coy on recent reports.