Here’s some of the latest Sunderland-related gossip from around the web:
Everton defender set to leave on loan
Sunderland are looking to sign a left-sided centre-back this summer, and are one of several clubs which have been credited with interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.
Most Popular
-
1
The strongest Sunderland XI Alex Neil could pick right now - and the clear transfer priorities it shows
-
2
Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United 'interested' in Everton defender plus Tottenham face Jack Clarke decision
-
3
Contract details revealed as Sunderland star Anthony Patterson signs new deal in massive boost
-
4
15 eye-catching transfers made West Brom, Stoke, Middlesbrough, Norwich and Sunderland's Championship rivals
-
5
Why Premier League clubs could be more reluctant to sanction loan signings as Sunderland monitor Everton and Tottenham situations
The 19-year-old will reportedly be allowed to leave Goodison Park on loan this season, after making six Premier League appearances last term.
According to the Daily Mail, Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, PSV Eindhoven and Schalke are all interested in the teenager.
Branthwaite also has Championship experience after making 10 appearances for Blackburn in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.
Jack Clarke expected to leave Tottenham
Sunderland are also exploring the possibility of re-signing some of the loan players they had last season.
Tottenham winger Jack Clarke remains on the Black Cats’ radar, but only has a year left on his contract in North London, making another loan move less likely.
Spurs paid Leeds a reported £10million fee for Clarke in 2019 and are unlikely to recoup anything like that amount.
Yet according to Football London, while Clarke does count as one of the club’s homegrown players, the 21-year-old ‘is likely to be on his way again as he searches for regular first-team football.’
Steve Bruce coy on Cameron Archer link
Another player Sunderland have been linked with this summer is Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer.
The 20-year-old frontman scored seven goals in 20 Championship appearances for Preston last season, and The Lilywhites are said to be interested in another loan deal.
Watford, West Brom and Middlesbrough have also been credited with interest in Archer, yet Villa boss Steven Gerrard is keen to have a closer look at the youngster during pre-season.
West Brom boss Bruce was asked about the striker and Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury, but remained coy on recent reports.
“I can’t say a word on those two at all because I’ve been linked with about 50-odd,” replied Bruce. “It’s fair to say that we’re looking, but in what position is for you to find out.”