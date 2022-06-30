Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some of the latest Sunderland-related transfer rumours from around the web:

Derby defender linked

Sunderland’s squad is also short of full-backs ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Sunderland have been credited with interest in Derby full-back Craig Forsyth. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

The Black Cats have now been credited with interest in Derby left-back Craig Forsyth, who is set to leave Pride Park when his contract expires this summer.

A report in Cyprus via Goal.com.cy, has claimed Cypriot club APOEL are weighing up a move for the 33-year-old, who has been capped three times by Scotland.

The report goes on to say that Sunderland are also interested in the defender.

Reported target in talks with Championship rivals

Another player who has been linked with Sunderland this summer is winger Josh Murphy.

The 27-year-old is set to leave Cardiff when his contract expires this summer, following a disappointing loan spell at Preston last season.

Cardiff paid Norwich a reported £11million fee for Murphy in 2018, and the winger has gone on to make 99 appearances for the Bluebirds.

Yet despite the Sunderland links, a report from Football Insider has claimed Huddersfield are in talks to sign Murphy on a free transfer.

Xhemajli close to Turkey switch

Finally, former Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli is expected to sign for Turkish side Goztepe SK on a free transfer.

It was announced at the end of last season that the 24-year-old would leave Wearside when his contract expires this summer.